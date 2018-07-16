London tube station named after England football manager Southgate

Southgate Tube station was rebranded Gareth Southgate station from Monday morning for 48 hours

A London Underground station has been temporarily named after England’s football manager.

Southgate Tube station was rebranded Gareth Southgate station from Monday morning for 48 hours, after the squad finished fourth in the World Cup.

It was England’s best result since 1990 when they also lost in the semi-final.

“We’re delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Gareth and the team by renaming the station in his honour,” Transport for London said.

The Piccadilly Line station, in Enfield, north London, will display the manager’s name on its signs until the end of Tuesday.

source: BBC.com