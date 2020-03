German airline company Lufthansa announced it would ground 150 aircraft as it cancelled several flights due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The German airline said the decision concerned 125 short-haul and 25 long-haul aircraft. Also, last Saturday Lufthansa had announced a reduction in the number of flights due to falling demand caused by the coronavirus epidemic, after having already cut its short hail light by 25% for the coming weeks.

source tornosnews.gr