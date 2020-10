Macron paves the way for the repatriation of stolen antiquities

According to the official statement of the French Presidency, Emanuel Macron “is the first Western leader to launch a comprehensive review of the looting of the colonial period, with the aim of bringing European and African countries together to build a political and cultural exchange”.

The French president had stated in 2017 that “African heritage cannot simply be found in European private collections and museums”.

The new law, which has already been passed by the French National Assembly and is expected to be passed by the Senate, now creates a new cultural fact, so that many countries, including Greece, can claim antiquities and treasures found in both French and British museums.