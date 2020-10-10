Macron paves the way for the repatriation of stolen antiquities

The French president had stated in 2017 that “African heritage cannot simply be found in European private collections and museums”.
The new law, which has already been passed by the French National Assembly and is expected to be passed by the Senate, now creates a new cultural fact, so that many countries, including Greece, can claim antiquities and treasures found in both French and British museums.
In the first phase, 26 works of art stolen in 1892, as booty from Benin, also known as the “Treasure of Behanzin” and now housed in the Quai Branly Museum in Paris, will be returned.
About 90% of the cultural heritage of African countries is believed to be in Europe today.