Major military debacle for Turkey in Syria! ISIS captured 2 tanks & 1 armored vehicle intact! (PHOTOS)

Disgraceful images for the Turkish Army were published by ISIS after its attack northeast of Aleppo at the outskirts of Al-Bab against the Turkish forces.

According to the Turkish Army, 14 Turkish soldiers were killed and 33 more were injured. Since the beginning of “Euphrates Shield” operation in Syria on August 24th Turkey has lost 35 soldiers.

But what is a real cuff for the image of the Turkish Armed Forces is the fact that ISIS captured intact 2 Leopard-2A4 tanks, 1 ACV-15 IFV and 1 bulldozer and destroyed at least 1 more Leopard-2A4.

In the pictures one can see helmets, assault vests and relative equipment seized from the SOF 1st Commando Brigade.

What is quite impressive in the photos is the level of destruction of the Leopard-2A4 that was hit. Not only was the turret separated from the hull, but the hull is unrecognizable and in pieces with only the rear of the hull visible! (Last photo)

Such destruction according to experts is unprecedented and totally unfamiliar with what is usually seen on battlefields.

Experts, notice that apart from air-to-ground bombs, no ground-to-ground anti-tank system in the arsenal of ISIS can inflict such damage, leaving a lot of questions unanswered.