Male population “laments” as sexy Kate Upton ties the knot! (video-photos)

Nov, 06 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

In a romantic ceremony in Italy

Sexy blonde model, and recently turned actress, Kate Upton, 26, has tied the knot with her 34-year-old partner baseball champion Justin Verlander. The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2014, but only came out in public last year, got married in a romantic setting in Italy. The sexy bombshell has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated on more than one occasions and has started working on her film career with appearances on the big screen.

 

