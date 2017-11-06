Male population “laments” as sexy Kate Upton ties the knot! (video-photos)

#Repost @benbrunotraining ・・・ Kate Upton (@kateupton) crushes a set of single-leg eccentric slideboard curls with expert coaching from @therealharleyupton. Extend out with one leg, then curl back with two legs, making sure to keep the hips elevated the whole time to ensure the glutes are engaged. Kate makes these look easy, but this is actually one of the more advanced slideboard leg curl progressions. Strong! We put two slideboard booties underneath the weight plate, which provides additional resistance. In other news, Harley is working diligently on his training certification and I hope to hire him soon.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT