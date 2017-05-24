Manchester Arena suicide bomber photo released

British authorities released a photo of the Salman Abedi, 22, the Islamist suicide attacker who carried out Monday’s deadly attack killing 22 people at the Manchester Arena. In the ph0to taken some year back, the man appears to be wearing Islamic garb at a religious school. The press in Britain report that the bomber was known to local authorities but had not been directly tied to any illegal activities. Abedi, who was reportedly known to the security services, is thought to have returned from Libya as recently as this week. Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester Police confirmed the identity as the attacker, adding that police had raided two residential areas in Manchester and carried out a controlled explosion at one of them as part of the investigation. He had become radicalised recently – it is not entirely clear when – and had worshipped at a local mosque that has, in the past, been accused of fund-raising for jihadists.Abedi’s older brother Ismail had been a tutor at Didsbury mosque’s Koran school.