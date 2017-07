Greek tennis champion Maria Sakkari will face Kristýna Plíšková from the Czech Republic in the 3rd round at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 5. Maria, who is ranked 101 in the ATP world rankings, will face her opponent after disposing of Katerina Siniakova (no. 39), also from the Czech Republic in the previous round in straight sets. Sakkari is aiming to better her position in the famous grand slam after being knocked out last year in the second round by US star Venus Williams 2 sets to 1.