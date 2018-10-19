Mario Draghi recognises positive prospects of Greek economy in meeting with PM Tsipras

The Greek bonds are also being slowly but steadily decoupled from the Italian bonds

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi acknowledged the positive prospects of the Greek economy, during a meeting he had with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the EU Summit in Brussels. ECB executive board member Benout Coeure.

According to government sources, the three officials pointed out the positive course of the Greek economy and the constant improvement in the fundamental figures that lead to expectations the markets will also recognize them in the coming period.

Moreover, it was also concluded that the Greek bonds are being slowly but steadily decoupled from the Italian bonds, and that and any fluctuations in Greek bonds are attributed to external reasons, not the Greek economy.

Source: thegreekobserver