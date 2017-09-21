Marion Cotillard frontal nudity for movie! (video-photos)

Marion Cotillard embraces full frontal nudity in the trailer for her latest film, thriller Les Fantômes d’Ismael.

In a role not for the faint-hearted, Marion bravely stripped off to reveal all in the arty French movie, which also stars James Bond’s Mathieu Amalric.

One particularly racy scene sees Marion slowly removing her dressing gown to reveal to her former lover she’s wearing absolutely nothing underneath.

The French film, which translates to ‘Ismael’s Ghosts’, opened the 70th Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

Les Fantômes d’Ismael tells the story of a missing wife reappearing into her husband’s life after being pronounced dead when she disappeared for twenty years.

Marion features as the former lover of Mathieu Amalric, who starred in 2008’s Quantom of Solace, in the soon to be released flick.

The actress, who gave birth to her second child with her partner Guillaume Canet back in May, looked stunning as she showed off her natural figure on screen.

The film, which also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as the new woman in Mathieu’s life, sees the lead couple adjusting to life together after they are reunited following years apart.

In one raunchy scene, Marion removes all of her clothes seemingly to seduce Mathieu, as he sits silently watching her on a chair.

source: mirror.co.uk