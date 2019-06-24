Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Australia

The tremor caused the evacuation across Darwin

A massive earthquake has struck near Australia’s north coast – sparking an evacuation across Darwin.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake happened in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday.

Residents in Darwin who felt the shake reported it went for more than two minutes.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the quake.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology there is no tsunami threat.

Domenic Fracaro was at his apartment in the CBD making lunch in a building in the CBD when the shaking began.

‘I thought it was a jet aircraft down very low, and my wife started running for the front door,’ he told ABC.

He and his wife fled down the fire escape.