Meet the “barbie killer lawyers”! (video)

The world of criminal law is a gritty, tough place where the most brutal of crimes are relived and there is no love loss between opposing legal teams. But two Orthodox Jewish women are shocking the hallowed halls, dressed head to toe in matching pink outfits as self-proclaimed ‘Barbie lawyers’. Criminal defense attorneys Sara Shulevitz, 40, and Mindy Meyer, 26, of Meyer Kessner and Shulevitz Law Group are known in Miami and New York law circles for their outlandish style and behavior. And while their methods are not to everyone’s taste they say their results speak for themselves. The duo have represented defendants accused of murders, rapes and even alleged members of Colombian cartels.

source: BarcroftTV