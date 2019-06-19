Meet the best Greek bartender

He will take part in the world final in Glasgow

On Wednesday, June 19th, the Greek World Class final was held for the 11th Greek World Bartender 2019 at the Seventh multi-venue City Loft.

The 12 finalist bartenders showcased their talent and creativity through three demanding trials: Better Drinking, The Flavor, and Wanderlust.

The winner of the competition was Nick Skourbatis of The Clumsies bar, one of the Athenian bars that feature permanently among the top in the world.



The winner of the competition – together with the other two in the final three will take part in the world final to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in September.