Meet the island of Kasos: The rough diamond of the Aegean Sea (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

One of the hidden treasures of Greece

Kasos, is an island of the Dodecanese near Karpathos. Its history goes back to the time of Homer, as according to him it participated in the Trojan War with ships.

The island, as the rest of the Dodecanese, saw many conquerors (Venetians, Ottomans, Italians).

Most notable is the massacre of 1824 by the Egyptian fleet as a punishment for the participation of the people of Kasos to the Greek revolution of 1821 against the Ottomans Turks. The island was finally liberated and reunited with Greece on March 7th 1948.

The island has a population of around 1000 people and it is ideal for Summer relaxation and family vacations.

Watch the video below just to have an idea…