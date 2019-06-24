Meet the largest wolf on the planet (video)

Game of Thrones might be wrapped and done, but it could have cast one of these “beasts” as the dire-wolves.

The Mackenzie Valley Wolf is the largest wolf in the world. It can reach up to 2.13 metres long.

Also known as the Northwestern Wolf or Canadian Timber Wolf, this furry giant roams the northwest, frequenting the Mackenzie River Valley. The Mackenzie river is the longest river system in Canada, and nourishes an expansive ecosystem where the largest of wolves can flourish.

These wolves have especially sturdy limbs and large lungs adapted for breathing at higher altitudes, which enable them to reign supreme in their natural habitat. Mackenzie Valley Wolves are considered to be the largest-bodied wolf subspecies as compared to their lankier cousins. Their hefty build gives them a slightly stockier and more rounded appearance than other types of wolves.