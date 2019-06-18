Megadeath singer has throat cancer

Megadeth has cancelled its coming tour of several countries

The lead singer/ guitarist in US thrash metal group Megadeath, Dave Mustaine, has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

In a statement released this week, Mustaine, 57, said his diagnosis is “clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 per cent success rate. Treatment has already begun.”

Megadeth has cancelled its coming tour of several countries to celebrate the band’s 35th anniversary.

source: stuff.co.nz