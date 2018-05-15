Meghan Markle dumped ex-porn star over his “garlic breath”, porn star claims

The ex porn star who took Meghan Markle on a date reveals the reason he thinks the ‘good girl’ princess-to-be ditched him.

The actor, rapper and one-time porn star who we revealed dated Meghan Markle told how she dumped him over his garlic breath — but he ended up going out with Paris Hilton instead.

Simon Rex, 43, told The Sun how he blew his chances after they shared a kiss at the end of a romantic dinner.

Ms Markle turned down his requests for another date, however, Mr Rex also concedes it may be because she may have Googled him afterward and discovered his porn film past.

“It’s possible that she found out afterward. There are so many questions I don’t know the answer to about why we never went on a second date,” he said.

“But I’m blaming it on the garlic noodles.

“To this day that’s like an ongoing joke — don’t order the ­garlic noodles that ruined my ­chances!”

Mr Rex believes he made up for it by going on to bed socialite Paris Hilton, whose One Night In Paris sex tape was leaked online.

Ms Hilton and Mr Rex had an intense three-month relationship and saw each other on and off for four years. Their wild nights together were a world away from Mr Rex’s date with “square” Ms Markle.

source: news.com.au