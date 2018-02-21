Mercedes Benz presents new police cars

Mercedes-Benz presented a series of patrol vehicles and Smart equipped with the appropriate special equipment.

The Mercedes-Benz patrol cars will be presented at the Frankfurt Police Exposition. The company’s presentation includes vehicles from all of its range, and of course, the new X-Class could not missing from the lineup, especially for law enforcement units that demand off-road capabilities.

Both the new Sprinter and the Vito Tourer have been painted in colours of the German police, with both vehicles primarily covering the needs of staff transport. Finally, Mercedes-Benz proposes the fast E-Class Estate as well as the hybrid GLC 350e 4Matic for the needs of patrolling and high-speed pursuits.

From the Smart range, the electrical version has been selected as the ideal candidate for the cities, while for rescue missions the “beast” off-load Arocs 325 L 8×4 has been especially equipped with such extras that it has virtually limitless capabilities for off-road operations.