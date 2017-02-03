Merkel and Tsipras agree to close 2nd review in February

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that it was necessary to take steps to conclude the second review of the Greek fiscal adjustment program by mid-February during their meeting on the sidelines of the informal EU Summit in Malta, Friday. The two leaders also talked about the Greek-Turkish relations, with Chancellor Merkel informing Mr. Tsipras about her talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Their talks also included the Cypriot issue, the refugee crisis and matters of regional security and peace. Mr. Tsipras underlined his commitment to a just and viable solution to the Cypriot problem and the significance of the implementation of the EU-Turkish refugee agreement. On the escalation of Turkish territorial claims against Greece the Greek PM called on Turkey to respect international law, adding that its actions in the Aegean undermined the two countries relations and peace and stability in the region. Mr. Tsipras will meet later with EC President Jean Claude Juncker and French President Francois Hollande. Both Mr. Juncker and Mr. Hollande commented on the new US President Donald Trump during their arrival at the Summit. The EC President said he did not feel threatened by by Mr. Trump, while Mr. Hollande dubbed the US President’s interventions unacceptable.