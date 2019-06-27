Merkel appears shaking again (video)

The symptoms first surfaced last week

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared shaky again as she attended an official ceremony to appoint a new justice minister in Berlin on Thursday.

Standing alongside President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Schloss Bellevue, the president’s official residence, Angela Merkel was filmed holding her arms across her chest, while her legs appeared to be trembling visibly.

Speculation about Angela Merkel’s health issues initially began circulating after she was seen trembling at a welcome ceremony for Ukraine’s newly-minted president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Berlin last week.

You can see it past the 8:00-minute mark in the video below.