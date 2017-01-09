Meryl Streep attacks Donald Trump – He hits back hard!

Actress Meryl Streep strongly criticised US President-elect Donald Trump in her speech for receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

The three-time Oscar-winning actress almost throughout her entire speech slammed Trump hard.

Her main argument was that “his actions legitimized bullying”.

Donald Trump’s answer was swift and came through a tweet: “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.”

Something tells us this is not the last time we will be hearing about those two…