Mexican cartel petrol bombs club killing 23

Authorities suspect the gang was involved in drug dealings

A suspected arson attack on a bar in southern Mexico on Tuesday night has killed 23 people and injured 13.

The attackers started a vicious blaze that ripped through Caballo Blanco bar in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, killing eight women and 15 men.

State police are investigating a possible arson attack, which may have been started with petrol bombs, and said the search for the attackers continues.

Governor of Veracruz Cuitlahuac Garcia suggested that a gang dispute was involved in the blaze.

