Mexican cartel petrol bombs club killing 23

A suspected arson attack on a bar in southern Mexico on Tuesday night has killed 23 people and injured 13.
The attackers started a vicious blaze that ripped through Caballo Blanco bar in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, killing eight women and 15 men.
State police are investigating a possible arson attack, which may have been started with petrol bombs, and said the search for the attackers continues.
Governor of Veracruz Cuitlahuac Garcia suggested that a gang dispute was involved in the blaze.
