Michael Jackson was “chemically castrated” by his late dad, says singer’s ex-doctor

Michael Jackson was chemically castrated as a child by his recently deceased father Joe Jackson, according to the King of Pop’s former doctor, Conrad Murray.

Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years in prison for delivering a fatal dose of the painkiller propofol to the singer in 2009, called the Jackson family patriarch “one of the worst fathers to his children in history” in a video obtained by The Blast.

The former cardiologist added that when Jackson was his patient, the singer told him about the “many sufferings” he experienced “at the hands of his father” as a child.

“The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words,” Murray continued, echoing a claim he made in his 2016 book, This Is It! The Secret Lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson, in which he accused Joe of forcing Michael to get hormone injections at age 12 to cure his acne and prevent his voice from changing.

“I hope Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell,” Murray said in The Blast’s video, which was released just days after Jackson’s father died of pancreatic cancer on June 27.

Joe filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Murray in 2010, but ultimately dropped the case.

In October 2013, Murray was released from jail two years into a four-year sentence after his 2011 conviction. His license to practice medicine was suspended in three states.

Jackson opened up about his difficult upbringing with Joe in the 2003 documentary Living With Michael Jackson. “It was more than just a belt — cords, whatever was around,” the singer remembered. “[He’d] throw you up against the wall as hard as you could. He would lose his temper. … I was so fast, he couldn’t catch me half the time. But when he would catch me? It was bad. It was really bad.”

Despite the past turmoil, the Jackson family released a warm statement in the wake of Joe’s death, saying, “We want to thank you all for the support you have shown us as we grieve for the patriarch of our family. We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time.”

The singer’s children Prince Michael and Paris also shared loving memories of their grandfather.

“This man is and always will be an example or sheer willpower and dedication. He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he chose the path that was best for his family,” Prince Michael, 21, captioned a family photo.

Paris, 20, added, “I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments … quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way.”

