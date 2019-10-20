Michelle Pfeiffer recalls “inappropriate incident” with “high-powered” industry figure

“There were a number of situations that were not good. Like one incident – I am not going to share – but I look back and I cringe”

Michelle Pfeiffer has claimed she once had an “inappropriate incident”with a “high-powered” man in the film industry.

The 61-year-old did not name the person involved, but said that looking back on the experience makes her “cringe”.

The #MeToo movement prompted her to re-evaluate her past, she added.

“First, I thought, ‘Well, I didn’t experience that,’ but then as time went on I started going, ‘Well, actually, there was that one time,” she told The Sunday Times Magazine,

Explaining the “process” she went through, the Scarface star said she had denied the incident and blamed herself for it, having thoughts like “I shouldn’t have worn that dress” or “I should’ve known”.

She said: “There were a number of situations that were not good. Like one incident – I am not going to share – but I look back and I cringe. I was really uncomfortable and it was inappropriate. I put it in a drawer. I was 20, and it was with a high-powered person in the industry.”

The actor added that if the man in question was still alive, she would write to him.

