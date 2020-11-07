Michigan County flips from Biden to Trump after “glitch” fixed

Antrim is also one of 47 counties in Michigan that uses the same software that experienced this “glitch”…

The presidential election results for Antrim County in Michigan have flipped from Joe Biden to President Donald Trump after computer “software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes.”

The initial election results showing Joe Biden winning the presidential race for Antrim County, Michigan, have now been corrected to show President Trump as the county’s winner after a software glitch was fixed, according to a report by 9&10 News.

The corrected election results now show President Trump winning the county by more than 2,000 votes.

Thousands of Michigan ballots that were meant for Republican candidates were wrongly counted for Democrats in Antrim county. Antrim is also one of 47 counties in Michigan that uses the same software that experienced this “glitch.”

“If all this wasn’t enough, in Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000-vote swing against our candidates,” said Michigan Republican Party chairwoman Laura Cox during a press conference.

One Michigan county clerk caught a glitch in tabulation software so they hand counted votes and found the glitch caused 6,000 votes to go to Biden + Democrats that were meant for Trump and Republicans. 47 MI counties used this software. All must check now! pic.twitter.com/21AXyJZDZi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2020

“The county clerk came forward and said, ‘tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes,’” continued Cox. “Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties use this same software in the same capacity.”

“Antrim County had to hand-count all of the ballots, and these counties that use this software need to closely examine their results for similar discrepancies,” added the chairwoman.

“The people of Michigan deserve a transparent and open process,” said Cox.

President Trump’s presidential race was not the only one affected by this issue, as the “glitch” also appears to have altered the results of races down the ticket.

On Friday, a Republican county official in Michigan’s Oakland County found out that he has won re-election in a race he initially thought was lost, after a computer “glitch” was fixed.

