Mickey Rourke to join Greek actors Aris Servetalis and Tonia Sotiropoulou in film about life of St. Nektarios

Hollywood star Mickey Rourke will join Greek actors Aris Sevetalis Tonia Sotiropoulou in the religious drama “Man of God,” directed and written by Yelena Popovic.

Producers are Alexandros Potter and Yelena Popovic through their company Simeon Entertainment and Kostas Lambropoulos through his company View Master Films.

Ron Gell of Pure Flix/Quality Flix have bought the rights of the film saying “This is a big film with award-winning talent. It’s exciting to be involved with this great script and we are confident that Yelena Popovic will deliver a wonderful film by year’s end. This is a story everyone can relate to, of humility, inspiration and devotion.”

“Man of God” centres on St. Nektarios of Aegina, a Greek Orthodox saint who was a priest of the common people during the 19th Century, who was stripped of his church and exiled from Egypt but continued to care for the poor, teach peasant girls to read and write and established a convent in a barren island that still stands as a beacon to pilgrims.

source variety.com