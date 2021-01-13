Migrant crossings into Greece drop by 76% in 2020

Frontex notes that the number of detections of illegal border crossings along the EU’s external borders fell 13% last year to around 124,000

Migrant crossings into Greece fell by 76% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the latest data from Frontex, the European Border, and Coast Guard Agency.

Overall in 2020, 19,681 migrants crossed from Turkey into the Greek Aegean islands and the land border through Evros.

Frontex notes that the number of detections of illegal border crossings along the EU’s external borders fell 13% last year to around 124,000. This was the lowest number of illegal border crossings since 2013.

The drop, according to Frontex, is in large part due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions put in place by various countries.

Source: Tornos