Mike James is expected to land at the International Airport of Athens “Eleftherios Venizelos” at 4.20pm on Tuesday. The acquisition of the American basketball player by Panathinaikos will be officially announced by the club upon the guard’s arrival in Athens. His transfer to PAO has essentially concluded, with only a few details remaining before it is formalised. James will most likely be game ready or the next match against Khimki Moscow in Russia for the Euroleague.