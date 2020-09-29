Mike Pompeo from Crete: Greece a pillar of stability – PM Mitsotakis: Our ties have never been closer (video)

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are holding a joint press conference from Crete. Mike Pompeo earlier visited the military facilities of the Souda base in the 115th Battle Wing.

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Secretary of State of the United States of America Mike Pompeo paid a joint visit this morning to the military base of Souda in Crete. They were informed about its operation and then boarded the Greek frigate MEKO “Salamis” and the American speedboats CCM (Combat Craft Medium) located at the naval base in Marathi. This was followed by an enlarged meeting at the 115th Battle Wing.

Mitsotakis sent a four-word message to Turkey about the Eastern Mediterranean region in his statements after visiting 115 AM together with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“No to unilateral actions” was the phrase used by the prime minister, adding that “the Greek response to the provocations is none other than the defence of national rights.”

“We expect that exploratory contacts will begin soon. I am cautiously optimistic that it is the turn of diplomacy.”

“Waves of hostility should not rise in the Aegean,” added Mr. Mitsotakis, adding that “I am pleased to note that Mr. Pompeo shares our views and that he is opposed to any arbitrary action that a priori torpedoes any dialogue and international law”.

Referring to what had preceded during the previous period, Mr. Mitsotakis noted that “the Eastern Mediterranean was tested by the provocations of Turkey with extreme rhetoric that often charges the climate but also with tactics that often do not confirm the sincerity of its intentions.”

Referring to Greece-US relations, he said that “they have never been as close and productive as they are today”, noting that “not only the heart of Greece but also the heart of the eastern Mediterranean beats on the island of Crete”.

“Souda is emerging as the most strategic point in the region. This is where the interests of the two countries meet, along with those of security and peace. Our allied forces and communications are spreading on the ground. Joint exercises are conducted in its waters. Soon Souda will become the berth of USS Hershel Woody “Williams, one of the largest warships in the United States.”

Mike Pompeo statements

For his part, Mike Pompeo initially referred to the hospitality of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, expressing the hope “that we will be able to reciprocate the hospitality soon.”

“It is the first time that the US Secretary of State comes to Greece twice in such a short period of time,” said Pompeo.

“We have a very strong military relationship, we see you as a pillar of stability. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams will come for permanent mooring at the Souda port. It is a perfect choice and a very important development because Russia is disrupting the region, as it did in Libya,” Mike Pompeo added.

“We believe in energy cooperation and support all efforts for the prosperity of the region,” he said, adding: “You are a light in the region and a good friend of the United States.”