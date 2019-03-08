Mikis Theodorakis spends 11th day in hospital

Music composer Mikis Theodorakis is spending his 11th day in hospital undergoing treatment at the Athens Medical Centre clinic after he was diagnosed with suffering from an irregular heart rate known as atrial fibrillation.

According to the official statement released by the hospital, “Music composer Mikis Theodorakis was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, February 26 after an episode of dyspnoea and tachyarrhythmia, a condition of fast heart rates. From that moment on, he was provided intravenous treatment as doctors ascertained the “aggravating condition of recurrent atrial fibrillation”.

“He continues to undergo treatment”, the statement read.