Military exercises on Kos illegal: Turkish Foreign Ministry

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on Greece to refrain from escalating tensions between the two countries in response to a military exercise on the Aegean island of Kos. The provocative statement comes only a few hours after the Turkish PM, Binali Yildirim disputed the sovereignty of 130 isles in the Aegean Sea. The Turkish Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson labeled a military exercise that involved dropping Greek parachuters on the island of Kos as “illegal”, claiming the island was a “demilitarised zone”. Responding to Turkish media about the exercise the spokesperson said “According to the 1947 agreement, Kos should be a demilitarised zone and therefore any military activities are forbidden”, calling on Athens to avoid unilateral actions.