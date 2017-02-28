Milo Yiannopoulos: Sorry, Haters…I have a plan to stay in the U.S.

When Milo Yiannopoulos quit Breitbart News the clock started ticking on his employment visa, but sadly, for his millions of haters…he’s already figured out a way to stay in America.

Milo is here under an O-1 visa for “aliens of extraordinary ability” – his being journalism, we’re guessing – but without a U.S. employer to sponsor him, he’d be deported in 60 days. Sources in Milo’s camp tell us he’s not sweating deportation, because he’s lined up a new sponsor.

We’re told the people behind a secret new media venture Milo will be working with have agreed in principle to file the necessary paperwork. It’s not a done deal yet, but as usual … Milo’s cocky confident he’ll close the deal.

After resigning from his senior editor gig at Breitbart, losing a book deal and a national speaking role, Milo’s trying to bounce back by releasing his book through a new publisher.

His statement on facebook was:

“Over the next few weeks I’ll be announcing my new publisher, my new tour, my new media venture, news about the Privilege Grant and a number of other new projects I’ve been planning for 2017. Watch this space. And thank you for the support. You guys keep me sane!”

Long story short: Most likely,  America is stuck with him for a long time!

