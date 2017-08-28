Milwaukee Bucks: We will not allow Giannis to play for Greece

Proto Thema newspaper brings to light the communication between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Greek basketball Federation regarding the inability of Giannis Antetokounmpo to take part in the 2017 Eurobasket competition with the Greek national team. In an e-mail sent by the Bucks on August 3 signed by the team’s general manager Jon Horst chairman, it is clear that the NBA side has decided to forbid the Greek Freak from participating in any basketball activity, while planning to send the head of Strengthening and Conditioning (Suki Hobson) to assist the player with his rehabilitation.

However, Hobson never arrived in Greece, opting to meet Giannis later in China, during the player’s promotional visit, and examine and subsequently rule out any possibility of his playing with Greece. The saga continued when Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a Facebook message responding to criticism that he had chosen to on abandon the national team for fear of jeopardising his 100-million-dollar contract with his club. His decision to reply through social media bypassing the rigid regulation and official communication the Greek Federation’s channels channels federation resulted in a barrage of criticism forcing him to take down his post. After the Greek Freak posted on Facebook the Greek Basketball Federation accused the NBA and his team of intentionally plotting to make Giannis decide to abstain from the national team, while Takis Tsagronis, the Federation’s General Secretariat denied information that Giannis suffered any injuries. The Bucks and the NBA in turn respond to the accusations by the Greek Federation claiming they are bogus, stressing the player’s injury was confirmed through multiple tests.