Milwaukee Bucks wish a Happy New Year in Greek

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: January 1, 2021

The team posted the wishes with a photo of the Antetokounmpo bros

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their wishes for 2021 through social media by posting their message in Greek!

The team of Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo wishes a happy new year, with health and freedom.

“The Milwaukee Bucks basketball team wishes you a happy new year, with health and freedom so that we can all celebrate 2021 together !!”, the tweet said in Greek.

 

