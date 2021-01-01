Milwaukee Bucks wish a Happy New Year in Greek

The team posted the wishes with a photo of the Antetokounmpo bros

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their wishes for 2021 through social media by posting their message in Greek!

The team of Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo wishes a happy new year, with health and freedom.

“The Milwaukee Bucks basketball team wishes you a happy new year, with health and freedom so that we can all celebrate 2021 together !!”, the tweet said in Greek.

Η ΚΑΕ Μπακς Μιλγουόκι σας εύχεται ευτυχισμένο το νέο έτος, με υγεία και ελευθερία για να πανηγυρίσουμε όλοι μαζί το 2021!!@Giannis_An34 @Thanasis_ante43 @Kostas_ante13 @alex_ante34 pic.twitter.com/SYpBq4PS43 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 31, 2020

