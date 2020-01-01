PM Mitsotakis and wife Mareva wish Greeks a Happy New Year from Lycabettus Hill (photo)

The PM went to the peak after the official liturgy at the Athens Cathedral

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wished all Greeks a happy new Year in a photo he posted on his Instagram account with wife Mareva from Lycabettus Hill in Athens.

Mr. Mitsotakis and his wife visited the little Church of Saints Isidore wearing casual attire and snapped a photo with Athens as the backdrop.

“After the completion of the official program, from the church of Saints Isidor in Lycabettus. Happy New Year!” he wrote on Instagram.