Mitsotakis announces retail opening: “We have the security to discuss further easing of restrictions”

“We can disagree on the level of political proposals but we cannot disagree on the real facts and on what has happened in the last ten months”

The Greek Prime Minister, during his first speech in the Parliament for 2021, stated that he had to focus on the pandemic as a priority.

“Not only because the mass vaccination with the ‘Freedom’ program started, but because I consider that this discussion is an opportunity at the beginning of the year to give answers for the plan that will lead us to tomorrow”, said Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Then the Prime Minister outlined the current situation. “We can disagree on the level of political proposals, the opposition has the right to exercise substantiated criticism, but we cannot disagree on the real facts and on what has happened in the last ten months,” he said.



The Prime Minister presented the official data of the ECDC, according to which today, the whole of Europe is red on the map and the only yellow countries with some green regions are Greece and Finland. “This is the situation in our country today and I am submitting the maps”, he said.

“In November, we were faced with the second wave, which was reflected in a rapid increase in the number of our fellow citizens hospitalized and an increase of the intubated patients. The sharp rise in hospitalizations that led to the increase in deaths began in early November. It was dramatic, it reached at its peek the number of about 4,500 at the beginning of December and when de-escalation began it retreated to 1,690 of our fellow citizens with covid”, the Prime Minister noted.