Mitsotakis briefs opposition leaders (Upd.)

UPDATE: SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras following his meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed concern over the developments.

Asked if the Prime Minister told him whom he will propose to be the next Greek President, he answered that he is “weighing in on the situation”.

Asked whether the current President, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, is likely to be the one Kyriakos Mitsotakis will propose, he said that this depends on the reactions inside the ruling New Democracy.

Shortly before 12 noon, Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ meeting with Alexis Tsipras began in the Prime Minister’s office in the Parliament.

Mr. Mitsotakis will meet with all the political leaders of the opposition and will brief them on the results of his contacts in the US.

The Prime Minister will also present them the upcoming steps on the issue of the new electoral law.

