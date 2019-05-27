Mitsotakis calls on Tsipras to resign and hold early elections

New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to resign and call early elections. In a statement he made to the press following his party’s landslide victory in the European Elections, Mr. Mitsotakis thanked all the voters who supported him, as well as those who did not. He reiterated his view that the country was undergoing a major political shift. The leader of ND said that the time until the expiration of Tsipras’s term seems short but added that many things could go wrong in such a period.