Mitsotakis to Tsipras: We will talk in Parliament on the economic issues

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is briefing the leader of major opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Hall in the framework of contacts with the Greek political parties on economic and other issues. Speaking before the TV cameras Mr. Mitsotakis told the PM that the economic matters would be debated in parliament. “We will talk in private, but we will also have the chance to have a dialogue in parliament. The people must learn the whole truth”, Mr. Mitsotakis said. The Greek PM responded that sensitive matters relating to negotiations are best discussed in private. Mr. Tsipras briefed all the heads of Greece’s political parties on the developments on the Cypriot matter in light of the meeting in Switzerland, as well as the results of the recent EuroGroup.