Mitsotakis-Tsipras disagreement regarding the vote right for Greeks abroad

Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Alexis Tsipras confirmed their disagreement regarding their proposals for the vote of expatriate Greeks. The prime minister today will hold meetings in his office in parliament with political leaders to discuss the possibility of Greeks living abroad to vote from their place of residence.

The Government’s take, as outlined by top officials, is for the right to vote to be given to expatriates who are on the electoral roll and those who can obtain citizenship. Their vote will count towards the overall result – Mitsotakis’ “red line” – while the possibility of postal voting is open. SYRIZA tabled a proposal to elect representatives of Greeks abroad in designated polling stations, without counting the vote in the overall election result, following the standards of large states with expatriate populations.

Tsipras puts his foot down against cheap political games on the backs of the expatriates

“It should not be attempted to bring homogeneity into games of cheap political interest, with the hidden and deceptive purpose of undermining any political affiliation within the country”, the SYRIZA president following the meeting.

