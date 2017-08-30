Moment North Korea launches missile (video)

North Korea’s state-run TV channel has revealed footage of Tuesday morning’s missile launch over Japan.

The announcement claimed that firing the missile was “the first step” of Pyongyang’s military operations in the region and repeated threats against the US territory of Guam, which it branded “an advanced base of invasion”.

The missile travelled over the Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido before splitting into three and crashing into the sea.

South Korea’s military said Kim’s regime fired the “unidentified projectile” from Pyongyang towards the sea at 5:57am local time on Tuesday.

The Japanese government’s J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions.

Warnings were issued across Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Niigata and Nagano.

The Japanese military made no attempts to shoot down the missile and it landed in the sea, around 1,180km east of Hokkaido.

President Trump attacked North Korea’s “threatening and destabilising actions” as he reacted to the news yesterday morning.

In a statement released by the White House, President Trump raged: “The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signalled its contempt for its neighbours, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behaviour.

source: express.co.uk