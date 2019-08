Monica Bellucci is vacationing on the Greek island of Paros (photos)

The beautiful Italian movie star is visiting the island for the sixth year in a row

Italian movie star Monica Bellucci is vacationing on the Greek island of Paros.

The Italian actress has been on the island of the Cyclades for about 10 days and is enjoying the Greek sea and sun with her company. It is the sixth year in a row the Italian bombshell chose Paros to relax.

At noon on Thursday, the voluptuous 55-year-old stopped by a cafe in Naoussa with her large party and protothema.gr snapped some photos.