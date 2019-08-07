Monica Lewinsky to produce movie about Bill Clinton sex scandal

The Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal will be the focus of the next season of FX’s American Crime Story, the network announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Los Angeles, and Lewinsky herself will be one of the series’ producers.

Lewinsky had an affair with Clinton when she was a 21-year-old White House intern and he was president, conducted mainly in the Oval Office.

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Lady Bird) will play Lewinsky who is Jewish, while Sarah Paulson who starred in the first season of American Crime Story as prosecutor Marcia Clark, will portray Linda Tripp, the confidant who betrayed Lewinsky’s trust. No word yet on who will play Clinton.

