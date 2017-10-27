More flight options to Greece by German airport in 2018

The Erfurt-Weimar airport in is offering its travelers more options to visit Greece for the summer of 2018, as it has included a series of new direct flights to Thessaloniki and Crete.

The new flights to Thessaloniki and Crete will be offered via Germania, and the connections to Crete are expected to start on May 2, 2018, and will take place every Monday and Friday in the morning and every Wednesday afternoon. Tourists will be able to return to Erfurt the same day.

Flights to Thessaloniki will commence from May 2018 until the end of October each Monday. Planes will be scheduled to depart from Erfurt at 2 pm and arrive at 5.25 pm The return flight will also depart on Monday at 6:10 pm. and will land in Germany at 7.40 pm.