Most Americans are against the border wall (infographic)

As the partial government shutdown rumbles on in the United States, President Trump is preparing to give an address from the Oval Office on the apparent ‘crisis’ at the U.S.-Mexico border which he is citing to justify his demand for $5.6 billion in funding for a border wall/fence between the two countries. As various recent polls show, however, the majority of people in the U.S. do not support the building of the barrier. Speaking on the subject, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo appealed to Trump supporters, saying: “(he is) selling you on a consensus that doesn’t exist…There is no poll that says most of you want his wall”.