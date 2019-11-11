Mother strangled to death by food processor!

A mother has died after she was strangled by her food processor when her scarf got caught in the machine while she made a cake with her 15-year-old son.

The woman, who has not been named but is reportedly 58 years old, was at her home in the La Metare district of Saint-Etienne, a city in eastern central France in the Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes region.

The mother died on Sunday at around 10.30am, when the scarf she was wearing became entangled in the food mixer while she was making a cake with her 15-year-old son, according to firemen and police.

