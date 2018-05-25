Moving moments as Pontian Greeks sing at Harry Klynn’s funeral (video)

Greek comedian Vassilis Triantafyllidis, known by his stage name “Harry Klynn”, was laid to rest in Kalamaria at the Church of Metamorphosis, Thessaloniki, with a large crowd of Greece’s acting and arts community present, as well as politicians (including Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and members of his cabinet) and other dignitaries.

Amid an intensely emotional atmosphere, a group of Pontian Greeks accompanied the master of laughter to his resting place playing the Pontian lyra and singing “Let Hello your lords”.

The traditional song performed by the lyricist George Stephanidis was a particularly moving moment for those present at the funeral.

According to voria.gr, the site that posted the relevant video, a group of Pontian Greeks dressed in traditional garb carried the casket to the burial site.