Multiple people dead in El Paso shooting

One person has been taken into custody

Between 15 and 20 people were shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas Saturday morning, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox News, while city police said one suspect was in custody.

Police responded to reports of an active shooting in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall shortly before 11 a.m. and asked people to stay clear of the active scene. El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters shortly before 1 p.m. that one person was in custody and there was no longer an “imminent threat” to the area.

“Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas,” President Trump tweeted. “Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement.”

“Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!” Trump added. White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said earlier that Trump had been briefed on the shooting “and we continue to monitor the situation.” Groves added that Trump had spoken to Texas Gov. Greg Abbot as well as Attorney General Willian Barr.

Patrick told Fox News that the suspect was a 21-year-old man. A short time later, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo tweeted that police had confirmed “several fatalities and multiple suspects in custody.” The discrepancy could not be immediately reconciled.

