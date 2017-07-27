Museums and archaeological sites open on weekend

Related
Museums and archaeological sites in Attica will be open over the weekend after the union of the Panhellenic Federation of Workers at the Minister of Culture decided to suspend their 2-day strike for July 29 and 30. The union’s representative reached their decision following their meeting with Minister of Culture Lydia Koniordou. “The Minister approached the demands raised by Panhellenic Workers’ Federation via an extrajudicial way responsibly, by launching specific actions addressing the long-term issues that are of concern to the employees”, a union statement said. The union had initially called the strike over demand regarding a series of issues including funding matters, the hiring of 22 archaeologists and 200 antiquities guards