Naomi Watts in Santorini (photos)

The natural beauties of Greece, sun, sea, and culture are proving irresistible to Hollywood stars. One after another they are descending on the lands of the gods to enjoy its alluring attractions. After Matthew Mcconaughey, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Woody Harrelson and Ronaldo, another star enjoying her holiday in our country.

Australian actress Naomi Watts is relaxing in Santorini. The 49-year-old actress uploaded photos to her personal account on Instagram showing everyone where she is. The talented Aussie looks fresh and relaxed strolling in the streets of the picturesque island.