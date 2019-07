The Greek defender will reportedly get 4 million euros a year

Greek international footballer Kostas Manolas signed a contract with Italian giants Napoli FC and his new team released a video of the defender arriving at the club’s first training session of the season.

The Greek footballer was received with great enthusiasm by the fans of Napoli when he made bios appearance on the pitch.

Manola moved from Roma to Napoli for 36 million euros and he will reportedly earn 4 million euros a year during his 4-year contract.